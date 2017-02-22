Fitz Jackson Determined to Push Through Amendments to Banking Services Act

The Member of Parliament for South St. Catherine, the PNP’s Fitz Jackson, says he’ll not be swayed by opposition from the Banker’s Association in the push to legislate minimum service standards to be offered by commercial banks.

The minimum standards are contained in the Banking Services Amendment Act before the House of Representatives.

Mr. Jackson met with members of the Banker’s Association two weeks ago to discuss the provisions of the bill.

The bankers have since submitted a clause by clause response to the Bill.

He says while he’s prepared to do some adjusting to provisions not regarded as contentious he’ll not budge on the substance of the amendments.

He says the bankers continue to insist that the implementation of minimum service standards is similar to price fixing.

Mr. Jackson is maintaining that view is ill-advised. He says depositors shouldn’t be losing money based on fees unilaterally imposed on them.

And, responding to concerns raised by bankers that the sector is heavily taxed, Mr. Jackson says customers shouldn’t have to pay for the inaction of the Central Bank.

He says he’s expecting the support of his colleagues in parliament in voting for the bill. He says the PNP’s National Executive Council unanimously endorsed the bill at its last meeting in Manchester earlier this month.

