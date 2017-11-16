Search
Five Commissioners to be Appointed to Single Anti-Corruption Agency

Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, is to appoint shortly five commissioners to serve on the upcoming single anti-corruption agency.

The government is seeking to have the agency operational by early next year.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the disclosure while he addressed a National Integrity Action, NIA, forum where over 400 Integrity Ambassadors were certified. They were certified at a function at Merl Grove High School on the weekend.

While delivering the keynote address at the function – the Prime Minister insisted that his administration is serious about intensifying the fight against corruption.

Mr. Holness also says corruption has a direct correlation with the country’s high crime and murder rate.

He says it is corruption that puts illegal guns into the hands of gangsters.

Meanwhile, NIA Executive Director, Professor Trevor Munroe, says he’s encouraged by upcoming anti-corruption initiatives.

Professor Munroe says NIA has moved to train and certify 434 integrity ambassadors because it recognizes the crippling effect that the scourge has had on all sectors in Jamaica.

