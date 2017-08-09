Search
Home Sports Five Jamaicans Hunt Medals on IAAF World Championships Day 6
London Olympic Stadium

Five Jamaicans Hunt Medals on IAAF World Championships Day 6

Aug 09, 2017Sports0

Like

Five Jamaicans will go in hunt of medals on day six of the London World Championships.

Danniel Thomas-Dodd qualified for the women’s shot put final with the 11th best throw of 19-point-15-metres.

Thomas-Dodd says she’s not under any pressure to perform.

Kemar Mowatt will face the starter in the men’s 400-metres hurdles.

Meanwhile, the trio of Shericka Jackson, Novlene Williams-Mills and Stephenie-Ann Mcpherson will line up in the final of the women’s 400-metres.

Jackson says there are a few technical flaws she’ll have to correct ahead of the final.

Aisha Prought in the women’s 3000-metres steeplechase, Kemoy Campbell in the men’s 5000-metres, Rasheed Dwyer and Yohan Blake in the men’s 200-metres semi-finals are the other Jamaicans down to compete.

And, manager of Jamaica’s team, Ian Forbes, says the athletes are in high spirits despite a few less than desirable performances at the start of the championships.

-30-

Previous PostHoney Bun Pre-Tax Profits Fall 43%

Related articles

ADMINISTRATIVE-REVIEWS

JCF Admin Review Clears Cops of Wrongdoing in 2010 West Kingston Incursion

Aug 09, 2017

patrick-powell

Patrick Powell to be Sentenced Today

Aug 09, 2017

honeybun

Honey Bun Pre-Tax Profits Fall 43%

Aug 09, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS