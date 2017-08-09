Five Jamaicans Hunt Medals on IAAF World Championships Day 6

Five Jamaicans will go in hunt of medals on day six of the London World Championships.

Danniel Thomas-Dodd qualified for the women’s shot put final with the 11th best throw of 19-point-15-metres.

Thomas-Dodd says she’s not under any pressure to perform.

Kemar Mowatt will face the starter in the men’s 400-metres hurdles.

Meanwhile, the trio of Shericka Jackson, Novlene Williams-Mills and Stephenie-Ann Mcpherson will line up in the final of the women’s 400-metres.

Jackson says there are a few technical flaws she’ll have to correct ahead of the final.

Aisha Prought in the women’s 3000-metres steeplechase, Kemoy Campbell in the men’s 5000-metres, Rasheed Dwyer and Yohan Blake in the men’s 200-metres semi-finals are the other Jamaicans down to compete.

And, manager of Jamaica’s team, Ian Forbes, says the athletes are in high spirits despite a few less than desirable performances at the start of the championships.

-30-