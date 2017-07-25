Five Shot; Two Dead in Salt Spring Gunfire

Two men were shot and killed and three others injured when men with high powered rifles opened fire at a group in Salt Spring, St. James yesterday.

The police have not disclosed the names of the men who were killed. A woman is among the three still nursing gunshot wounds.

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s, JCF, Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, says the security forces have increased their presence in the community since the incident.

Superintendent Lindsay says the five persons were attacked by men with high powered weapons.

-30-