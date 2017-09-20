FLA Board Appointment Release was “Premature” – PM Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says a release concerning new appointments to the board of the Firearm Licensing Authority, FLA, was premature.

A statement last night from the National Security Ministry had named former FLA Chairman, Dennis Wright among the five members of the new board, to be chaired by National Security Advisor General Anthony Anderson.

It said Cabinet had approved the appointments.

However, in a second statement this morning, the Security Ministry says Wright has declined his re-appointment. In a third statement from the Ministry hours later, Minister Robert Montague is quoted as saying that the release was sent prematurely. He says Cabinet discussed the appointments last night.

However, he has not yet appointed the board. He says he leaves the island today to attend an international conference. He says on his return, he will return the decision to Cabinet to finalize the discussions and execute the instruments of appointment.

Speaking this morning on Ask the OPM on Cliff Hughes Online, Prime Minister Holness says the announcement was indeed premature.

Mr. Holness says he doesn’t believe the appointments should proceed until Minister Montague returns.

And the Prime Minister says he believes Mr. Wright did the right thing by withdrawing his name from consideration while the investigation by the Major Organized Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency, MOCA, is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Minister Montague says he expressed his appreciation to Mr. Wright for the leadership he provided as Chairman.

The Security Minister says a young investment banker is being considered as a replacement for Mr. Wright. He says the name has been submitted for security vetting.

Minister Montague says the new board will provide a balance of youth, experience and gender.

The other members of the board are Retired Civil Servant, Ena Rose, Retired Senior Superintendent, Albert Edwards and Retired Senior Puisne Judge Justice Marva McIntosh.

Mr. Wright had resigned as Chairman of the FLA along with the rest of his board on August 2 following major controversies at the Authority.

–30–