FLA Board Resigns

The entire board of the Firearm Licensing Authority, FLA, has resigned amid the scandal that’s erupted over its alleged granting of gun licences to suspected criminals.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness’s Press Secretary, Naomi Francis, says his ‘decisive actions’ led to the resignation of the Board which was chaired by Dennis Wright.

The board has been embroiled in controversy since last week.

This, after reports emerged that the police were investigating allegations that senior persons connected to the authority had granted approval of gun licenses for criminal suspects.

The investigation is being conducted by the Major Organized Crime and Anti Corruption Agency, MOCA.

Immediately upon his arrival in the island from Singapore on Saturday night, Prime Minister Holness called National Security Minister, Robert Montague and the now former FLA Board Chairman, Dennis Wright to a meeting.

The Prime Minister and a number of his senior Ministers have been insisting that the Board should go.

It’s understood during the meeting, Mr. Holness noted that he’s been made aware of the MOCA investigation. And that the Board in charge of an agency such as the FLA cannot remain in place in those circumstances.

This morning, the Prime Minister’s Press Secretary, Naomi Francis, declined to comment on whether Mr. Holness demanded that the Board resign. But she said his intervention led to ‘decisive action’.

Miss Francis says Minister Montague will soon announce a new Board. She says the MOCA investigation could expand.

Miss Francis was speaking this morning at the post-Cabinet media briefing which was convened shortly after a statement came from the National Security Ministry.

The statement announced that the FLA Board members, Dennis Wright, Dennis Meadows, June Jarrett, Granville Gause and Marva McIntosh have resigned.

Earlier, Information Minister, Senator Ruel Reid addressed the Post Cabinet media briefing. He noted that the Board members feel that the controversy about their stewardship has lingered for too long.

In June, the Police High Command complained to the FLA about its approval of licenses to persons of questionable character – including a suspected scammer and operative in organized crime.

Some police personnel in St. James are also livid about the re-issuance of a license to a man convicted of a gun offence.

And the Opposition is welcoming the resignation of the FLA Board. But says the matter doesn’t end there.

They are criticizing the National Security Minister, Robert Montague, while raising further questions.

Opposition Leader, Dr. Peter Phillips, says the resignations are the first step in carrying out a thorough investigation of the authority. But he says there are still other questions to be answered.

Dr. Phillips says Prime Minister Holness should tell whether he still has confidence in his Minister of National Security, Robert Montague.

His Shadow Spokesman on Security, Peter Bunting, is also criticizing Minister Montague.

Mr. Bunting is also calling for the Chief Executive Officer of the FLA, Shane Dalling, to also resign.

–30–