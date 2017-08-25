FLA CEO Admits Corruption is Rife at the Authority

Corruption is rife at the Firearm Licensing Authority.

That’s the damning admission from the Chief Executive Officer at the scandal hit organisation, Shane Dalling. He made the declaration in an interview on Nationwide This Morning.

The Authority which was established by statute to streamline and standardize the granting, renewal and revocation of firearm licences is now the subject of a major criminal investigation.

Weeks ago reports surfaced of allegations that gun licenses were being awarded to suspected criminals and persons of questionable character.

Ahead of the completion of that investigation by the Major Organized Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency, the FLA’s CEO is declaring that all is not well at the Authority. In fact, he says corruption is widespread there.

In citing examples of corrupt practices at the Authority, Mr. Dalling says some applicants for gun licenses have been asked to pay money before their application can be approved. He says this is done even though the application was already approved.

Mr. Dalling says he’s moving to use e-mails to communicate with applicants in an effort to clamp down on corrupt dealings. But, he says there’s resistance from some members of staff.

Mr. Dalling also admitted that persons have been able to manipulate the finger printing process which is integral to the processing of applications.

He says the Authority is now moving to procure finger printing machines to be installed at the FLA’s offices.

Currently, fingerprints are sent to the Criminal Records Office in Downtown, Kingston for testing.

Meanwhile, Mr. Dalling says he’s been aware of efforts to get rid of him. He says he’s informed the Police High Command of this. But refused to specifically say whether he’s received death threats.

Nationwide News understands security has now been increased around him. Mr. Dalling says the magnitude of the problem at the FLA requires a shake up at the management level.

It’s understood the leadership of the FLA believes some members of the organization are actively undermining its systems. It’s said some of these members have been at the FLA since its inception in 2005.

Meanwhile, Mr. Dalling says he’ll be making changes to the staff structure at the FLA ahead of the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency, MOCA completing its investigations.

He says the changes will aim to strengthen systems of accountability.

–30–