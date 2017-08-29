FLA Corruption Probe Widens

There are signs this morning that the investigation into the scandal hit Firearm Licensing Authority is widening.

The Authority’s CEO Shane Dalling has revealed that the Major Organized Crime and Anti Corruption Agency is reviewing more files than last reported.

He revealed that investigators from MOCA were at the FLA’s office in St. Andrew at the time of doing the interview on Nationwide@5 last evening.

In further highlighting incidents of corruption being tacked at the Authority, Mr. Dalling disclosed how applicants were passing tests certifying them as being competent to handle a gun when they weren’t.

Mr. Dalling says that particular license holder was in prison overseas at the time of being certified competent.

There’re more revelations on the extent of the corruption at the scandal hit FLA. Mr. Dalling is describing the extent of extortion and bribery there as a network involving at least one person from each department. He says members of staff involved in the corrupt practice collaborated to cover for each other.

Meanwhile, Mr. Dalling says the Authority has been implementing measures to prevent the forging of applicants’ finger print which he said was being done ‘at an alarming rate’.

He says sometimes the staff members would send their own finger prints to the Criminal Records Office for testing.

Mr. Dalling says the new system will prevent such tampering.

Dalling says all staff members are to also undergo polygraph testing. Six employees at the FLA have separated from the agency as the scandal gripping the organization continues to unfold.

–30–