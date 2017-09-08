FLA Seizes Gun Dealership Documents

Investigators from the Firearms Licensing Authority, FLA this morning seized documents from a gun dealership based in central Jamaica.

This, as its probe intensifies into a suspected racket, over the past years, involving several people connected to the agency.

The seizure of the documents from the dealership has come after it was reportedly discovered that guns were bought from the dealership by a number of people whose gun licenses are currently under investigation.

The FLA and the Police are reportedly investigating information that the dealership operated as a ‘one stop shop’.

It’s said the dealership provided several services to applicants for gun licenses which it’s not authorized to provide.

Our news center disclosed last evening that more 40 people handed over their licensed guns to the FLA yesterday.

The firearms were seized pending further investigations.

It’s understood the seizures come as the FLA’s management is moving to recommend to the new Board — which is to be appointed shortly — that the licenses issued to the 40 people be revoked.

They were reportedly given gun licenses under questionable circumstances between 2012 and 2017.

In the meantime, it’s understood the management of the FLA met this afternoon with the Office of the Contractor General, OCG.

Earlier this year, the OCG launched a probe into suspected unlawful activities at the agency.

That probe is ongoing.

–30–