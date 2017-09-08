FLA Takes Steps to Revoke the Licenses of 40 Firearm Holders

Nationwide News understands that at least 40 people today handed over their licensed guns to the Firearm Licensing Authority, FLA.

The firearms were seized pending further investigations.

It’s understood that the seizure has come as the FLA management is moving to recommend to the new Board, which is to be appointed shortly, that the licenses issued to the 40-people be revoked.

The 40 were reportedly given gun licenses under questionable circumstances between 2012 and 2017. Those who handed over their weapons today are on a list of 76 who’ve reportedly been ordered by the FLA, to return their guns. The remaining people on the list are expected to return their firearms in the coming days.

Sources say a former board member of the FLA was among the 40 who handed in their guns today. It’s understood the former board member who served the FLA between 2012 and 2015 had five licensed guns issued to him. He was seen leaving the compound of the FLA this afternoon in the company of his attorney.

The circumstances in which the several guns were licensed to the former Board Member are reportedly under investigation. Calls placed this afternoon to FLA CEO Shane Dalling were not answered.

The issuing of a number of gun licenses is the subject of an internal probe by the FLA and an investigation by the Major Organized Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency, MOCA.

The investigations are focussed on allegations that since 2012 there has been a racket at the FLA where corrupt officials attached to the agency have sought bribes for issuing gun licenses.

— 30 —