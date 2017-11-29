FLA Warns Firearm Holders to Refrain from Gun Salutes

The Firearms Licensing Authority, FLA, is warning license firearm holders to not use their weapons in gun salutes.

FLA Chief Executive Officer, Shane Dalling, says participating in these activities is grounds for a revocation of a permit holder’s gun license.

The gun authority’s boss says he’s firing these warming shots because of complaints received by the FLA.

Meanwhile, Mr Dalling says firearm holders are being given until December 29 to regularize their licenses.

He says the FLA is giving permit holders until the end of the year because some have expressed fears they would’ve been prosecuted if they went to the FLA to get regularized.

–30–