FLA Whistle-blower Paints Grim Picture of Corruption at the Authority

Details are emerging about complaints which led to the ongoing investigation by the Contractor General into alleged corruption at the Firearm Licensing Authority, FLA.

The Office of the Contractor General, OCG, is probing reports that corruption has been rife at the FLA for several years.

On May 17 this year, a purported whistleblower sent a letter to the OCG.

The letter was also sent to National Security Minister, Robert Montague and Prime Minister Andrew Holness by a person who did not reveal his or her name.

The five-page document outlines details of an alleged long-running web of corruption at the authority.

The letter alleged that a senior officer at the FLA destroyed documents at the agency connected to the 2011 high-profile Patrick Powell/X6 murder investigation.

According to the purported whistleblower, a shredder was used to destroy the document.

The person claims the shredder has still not been returned to the department within the FLA from which it was borrowed.

The letter further alleges that the senior officer employed to the FLA routinely instructs other staffers to breach protocol in order to quickly process licenses for applicants from whom he’s collected money.

According to the anonymous tip sent to the OCG, the senior FLA officer regularly boasts of his connections to law enforcement in Jamaica.

The senior FLA officer is also accused of breaching protocol in the issuing of an ammunition license to a dealership.

It’s alleged that the senior employee works along with at least five other people who’ve been employed to the FLA for several years.

The letter says the five are often instructed by the senior FLA officer to corruptly issue licenses without observing due process.

The purported whistle blower has told the OCG that the senior officer and his alleged internal cohorts regularly engage in hushed conversations on the compound of the FLA with people who pay them for gun licenses and often visit the agency for an update on the process.

Contractor General Dirk Harrison’s office was told that the senior officer at the FLA is conniving, corrupt and feared within the agency.

The whistleblower warned that if swift action is not taken to deal with the corrupt activities, a scandal would engulf the FLA.

On August 3, Mr. Harrison told our news center his office is probing the issuance of licenses and permits by the FLA.

The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency, MOCA, is also probing alleged corrupt activities at the FLA.

A scandal which erupted over the alleged corrupt issuance of gun licenses by the Authority led to the resignation of its entire Board earlier this month.

