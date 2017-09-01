Search
Flagaman Farmers Plead with Authorities for Water

Sep 01, 2017Latest_2015, Midday News0

Farmers in Flagaman, St. Elizabeth are pleading with the authorities to provide access to water.

The farmers made the plea during Nationwide’s ‘In the Court Yard’ series on Wednesday.

One resident of Flagaman– Vivene Ebanks– says the area is “dying”.

She says a feasibility study of the water challenges in the area was conducted some 15 years ago. But, Ms. Ebanks says the community is yet to receive the commodity.

And, President of the Jamaica Agricultural Society, JAS, Norman Grant, is also pleading for water on behalf of other farmers.

He’s giving successive governments a failing grade for their efforts to provide water to the agricultural community.

