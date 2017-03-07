Flash Flood Watch Extended for Parts of Eastern Jamaica

The Metrological Service is extending a flash flood watch issued for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St. Mary, Portland, and St. Thomas, to 7:00 tomorrow morning.

The flash flood watch issued this afternoon was to expire at 5:00 PM. But Duty Forecaster at the MET Service, Rohan Brown, says it’s being extended because continuous rainfall has resulted from a cold front which moved across the island today.

He says heavy rainfall is expected to continue over eastern parishes tomorrow.

Rohan Brown, the Duty Forecaster at the MET Service, speaking this afternoon with Nationwide News.

A Flash Flood Watch means flash flooding is possible and residents are advised to take precautionary measures. They should also be ready to evacuate if necessary.

Meanwhile, the National Works Agency, NWA, says work has begun to repair a section of the Orange Bay to Windsor Castle main road in Portland.

It was closed this morning due to a ‘significant erosion’ of part of the roadway in the vicinity of the Tax Office in Buff Bay.

Communications and Customer Service Manager at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says the damage to the roadway was due to the inclement weather conditions.

Eastern sections of the island have been experiencing rains since early this morning.

