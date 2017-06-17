Flash Flood Watch in effect for all parishes.

A flash flood watch is now in effect for low lying and flood prone areas of all parishes. The flash flood watch is effective until five tomorrow morning.

The Meterological Service says a large area of disturbed weather across the western Caribbean is influencing conditions across Jamaica.

It says the system is expected to linger west of the island through to Sunday. As a result, atmospheric conditions have become unstable.

Deteriorating weather conditions are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

The Met Service says light to moderate showers and at times heavy showers have been affecting most parishes since this morning.

It says the heaviest showers have been recorded in Portland, St. Mary, Hanover, Manchester and Clarendon.

Showers, which could be heavy at times, are expected to continue to affect sections of all parishes.

The Met Service says flash flooding is therefore a possibility over some low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes.

This means flash flooding is possible and residents are advised to take precautionary measures.

–30–