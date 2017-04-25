‘Flooding NOT the Fault of Blocked Drains’ – NWA

Communications and Customer Service Manager at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says the extensive flooding across sections of Clarendon on the weekend was not a result of blocked drains.

He says the problem stemmed from the sheer volume of water.

The Clarendon Municipal Corporation says over a thousand homes and 5 thousand people were affected by the continuous rain.

Mr. Shaw says flood mitigation efforts must be carried out ahead of the start of the hurricane season in June.

Meanwhile, Public Relations Manager at the National Water Commission, Charles Buchanan says the company’s systems in the parish were severely impacted by the flooding over the weekend.

-30-