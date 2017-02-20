Floyd Green Elected Chairman of JLP Area Council 4

The Member of Parliament for South East St. Elizabeth, Floyd Green, is the new Chairman of the Jamaica Labour Party’s Area Council Four.

Area Council Four comprises the five parishes of Trelawny, St James, Hanover, Westmoreland and St Elizabeth.

Mr. Green is challenging members of the party to reactivate affiliate groups.

Green was speaking at the party’s Annual General Meeting at the Rusea’s High School in Hanover yesterday.

Norman Brown was selected as Vice Chairman.

Senator Charles Sinclair who’d served as Chairman for three successive terms did not seek re-election.

