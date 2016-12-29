‘Focus on Social Causes of Crime’ – Chung

Chief Executive Officer of the Private Sector Organization of Jamaica, Dennis Chung, says, in the new year, he wants to government to focus more on addressing social issues causing crime.

He says politics has gotten in the way of fighting crime.

His criticism comes amid an increase in murders this year. Police statistics show that more than 1,300 people have been killed so far this year.

More than 100 more than the 1,192 people killed last year.

Mr. Chung says successive administrations have ignored the fundamental issues causing crimes.

Mr. Chung says he’s looking forward to the government’s move to transform the Jamaica Constabulary Force into a modern police service.

