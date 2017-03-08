Football Roundup

Coach of the Reggae Boyz, Theodore Whitmore, says he’s satisfied with the draw for the Gold Cup in the United States, from July 7 -26.

The Jamaicans are drawn in group “C” along with Mexico, El Salvador and Curacao.

Marverley-Hughenden seek to climb out of the relegation zone when they host 8th place Waterhouse in the Red Stripe Premier League, at the onstant Spring Complex, this afternoon at 3:30.

Menawhile, Humble Lion take on Harbour View at the Effortville Community Centre.

Dutch football Legend, Ruud Van Nistelroy will travel with the UEFA Champions League Trophy on its six country tour.

Jamaica is scheduled to be its first stop but it is also expected to tour Panama, Colombia, Egypt, India and Vietnam.

The trophy is expected to arrive in the island on March 20 and will be hosted in the cities of Kingston, May Pen, Ocho Rios and Montego Bay.

The trophy will be Jamaica for four days.

Barbican beat Olympic Gardens 5-4 on penalties in the JN Visa/KSAFA Jackie Bell Knock out football competition, yesterday.

This after both teams played to a 2-2 draw at the end of regulation and extra time.

