Foreign Minister Limits Phone Bill to Under $100k

Foreign Affairs Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, has disclosed that her total government mobile phone bill for the 10 months since she’s been sworn into office, has amounted to just under $100,000, or approximately $10,000 per month.

Senator Kamina Johnson Smith was responding to questions from the media. Minister Johnson-Smith says she’s visited 13 countries since being sworn into office in March.

In 2015, former Junior Minister of Foreign Affairs, the PNP’s Arnaldo Brown, shocked the country when it was revealed that his phone bill for the year amounted to over $1-million or almost $100,000 per month.

Brown’s then senior Minister, AJ Nicholson, had a government telephone bill of $230,000 for the same 12-month period.

