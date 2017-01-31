Search
Kamina Johnson Smith Minister

Foreign Minister Steers Clear of Speculation Regarding US Immigration Ban

Jan 31, 2017

Foreign Affairs Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith, is cautioning against persons seeking to group Jamaica with other countries which may have radical Muslim elements.

She was responding to concerns that Trump’s executive order could extend to Jamaica because of what’s been described as a ‘healthy’ Muslim population being present.

That concern was raised by US Congresswoman, Yvette Clarke.

Yvette Clarke is a Democrat from New York. Her parents were US immigrants.

In a Jamaica Observer newspaper article yesterday, Congresswoman Clarke warned that President’s Trump executive order on immigration could be extended to Caribbean countries.

She says this is because countries like Guyana, Trinidad and Jamaica have what she terms ‘healthy’ Muslim populations.

But Jamaica’s Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith says calls such comments ‘worrying’ and unhelpful.

Minister Johnson-Smith says Ms. Clarke’s statement is purely speculation and has no basis in fact.

She says she understands that Jamaicans living in the US may feel anxious.

However, she’s advising them to remain calm. And is urging undocumented Jamaicans there to get regularized.

Minister Johnson Smith says her office has received information on the executive orders and will be able to provide clarity within the week as it pertains to their scope and reach.

In the meantime she’s urging Jamaicans to seek qualified immigration attorneys for advice.

