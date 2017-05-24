Former Cash Plus Boss, Carlos Hill, Walks Free of Fraud Charges

Former Cash Plus boss, Carlos Hill, was this morning acquitted of multiple fraud charges after the jury delivered a unanimous not guilty verdict in the Home Circuit Court this morning.

This, as the Crown offered no evidence in the case that’s been pending before the courts for more than five years.

The prosecution had called sixteen witnesses, only one of whom showed up for court.

As a result, the Crown said they would not be able to prove the fraud charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Presiding Judge, Chester Stamp, then instructed the seven-member jury to find Hill not guilty.

Hill was represented by defence lawyers, Valerie Neita Robinson and Deborah Martin.

He was arrested and charged in 2008 in connection with the collapse of the Cash Plus ponzi scheme.

He was charged with fraudulently inducing persons to invest in Cash Plus and Cash Plus group, the five-year-old multi-billion dollar scheme, which collapsed in 2008.

Prosecutors alleged that he defrauded more than forty thousand investors of more than ten billion dollars.

When the matter last came before the court in November 2016, the Prosecution told the court it was relying on nine witnesses, but they were having difficulties locating them.

