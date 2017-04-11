Former Commissioner Bemoans Poor JCF Succession Planning

Former Police Commissioner, Rear Admiral Hardley Lewin, is bemoaning what he considers to be a lack of succession planning in the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Speaking on Cliff Hughes On Line this morning, Rear Admiral Lewin says the work of the PSC in selecting a Police Commissioner will always be difficult.

Rear Admiral Lewin, who’s also a former Chief of Defence Staff, explained that the situation is different in the JDF.

He says when there’s a vacancy for the top position there’s no application process as the next head of the Defense Force will come from the rank of full colonels.

Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Lewin is questioning whether there’s been any guidance from the executive branch of government on what it’s expecting of the next Police Commissioner.

He says it cannot be enough for the PSC to be told simply to select a new Commissioner.

