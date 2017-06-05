Former Contractor General criticises DPP and CAPRI amid row over prosecution of ‘Corruption Cases’.

Former Contractor General, Greg Christie, is chastising the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, Paula Lewellyn and the Caribbean Policy Research Institute, CAPRI.

Mr. Christie says both parties have mischaracterized the nature of certain criminal cases his office submitted to the Office of the DPP between March 2008 and December 2009.

This, after CAPRI disclosed last week that 40-corruption cases were referred by the OCG to the DPP between that period but none was prosecuted.

Last week, the think tank CAPRI, in releasing data from a study done on corruption in Jamaica, outlined that since 2009 the Office of the Contractor General referred over 40 cases to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

However, none of the referrals had resulted in charges being laid or the matter being prosecuted.

CAPRI’s Co-executive Director, Damien King, later attributed the statistics to the former Contractor General Greg Christie.

DPP Llewellyn, in a swift response a day later, told Nationwide News that CAPRI had improperly characterized these referrals.

She said they were administrative breaches and not corruption cases.

However in a letter to our newscentre, Mr. Christie says both parties are misguided and their statements are inaccurate and misleading.

Mr. Christie says between 2008 and 2009 his office referred over 30 formal criminal offence matters to the DPP.

He says, his report at that time didn’t call the referrals either administrative matters or corruption cases.

According to Mr. Christie his report only made reference to those 30 plus matters.

Mr. Christie is also taking issue with the DPP’s characterization of these cases as ‘administrative breaches’.

He says they are, in point of fact, serious criminal offences, as they amount to a failure to comply with a lawful requisition of a State Judicial Anti-Corruption Authority.

Mr. Christie says Parliament has seen it fit to classify any such failure, as a criminal offence.

He says the DPP’s casual dismissal of a criminal offence is troubling, and betrays a lack of understanding of how corruption is investigated, combated and prevented.

According to Mr. Christie, CAPRI’s research paper — which he was invited to review before publication– is consistent with his account.

However, he says its verbal claims reference something else entirely different.

Mr. Christie says it’s therefore, clear that both himself and the Office of the Contractor General have been publicly maligned.