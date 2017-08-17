Former Cop Killed after Pointing Gun at Police Team

An unidentified former member of the Constabulary Force, who allegedly pointed a gun at an operational team, has been killed by the police in St. Andrew.

He was killed last night in the community of Marverly.

Head of the St. Andrew South Police, Superintendent Arthur Brown spoke with Nationwide News This Morning.

Superintendent Brown says the police took two firearms from the man.

The other men escaped.

Superintendent Brown says the police are continuing their investigations in an effort to arrest them.

Meanwhile, he says the police have been increasing their presence in Marverly.

