Hugh Graham

Former Dairy Board Boss Seeking Legal Redress following Dismissal

May 22, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Jamaica Dairy Development Board, Hugh Graham, has retained legal counsel as he moves to seek redress for his dismissal.

This has been confirmed by the President of the Jamaica Civil Service Association, Oneil Grant.

The Opposition Spokesman on Agriculture alleged in Parliament two weeks ago Graham was fired by the portfolio Minister for ‘disobeying his instructions’ in relation to the issuing of a license for the importation of milk powder from Colombia.

Dr. Dayton Campbell said Mr. Graham received a dismissal letter on May 5 from the Dairy Development Board.

However, Minister Samuda says it was the Board that chose not to renew Mr. Graham’s employment contract.

In the meantime…The President of the Civil Service Association says he welcomes the investigations by the OCG into the operations of the Dairy Board.

