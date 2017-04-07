Former Gleaner Editor & PAJ President Appointed Opposition Leaders Director of Communications

A former Managing Editor of the Jamaica Gleaner Company, Jenni Campbell, has been appointed Director of Communications in the Office of the Opposition Leader, Dr. Peter Phillips.

Campbell is also a former Press Association of Jamaica, PAJ President, having served two terms between 2010 and 2014.

A statement this afternoon from the Leader of Opposition says Campbell who up to late last year was Managing Editor of the Gleaner Company, has nearly 30 years of media and communication expertise under her belt.

Dr. Phillips has also announced that former Senator, Imani Duncan-Price, is his Chief of Staff.

Mrs. Duncan-Price is to resign as Co-Executive Director of the Caribbean Policy Research Institute, CAPRI, on April 30.

The statement says Mrs. Duncan-Price brings to the table years of experience in strategic planning, project management and marketing.

In her role as Chief of Staff, Mrs. Duncan-Price is advisor to the Leader of the Opposition and the principal manager of his office.

According to Dr. Phillips, his longtime Press Officer, Donovan Nelson, will work closely with the team.

Dr. Phillips’s office says the process of appointing key staff is ongoing.

It’s expected that a Research Officer, Political Assistant, Technical Advisor among others will be named by the end of April 2017.

— 30 —

