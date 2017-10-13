Former Housing Minister Denies Knowledge of Suspicious Activities at HAJ

Former Minister with responsibility for Housing, Dr. Morais Guy, says he has no knowledge of suspicious projects at the Housing Agency of Jamaica, HAJ, during his tenure.

Dr. Guy was Minister without portfolio responsibility for housing under Dr. Omar Davies between 2012 and 2016. He’s responding to statements by Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, that the HAJ — under the previous administration — built housing units in St. Elizabeth for $11.8-million each, but sold them for $4.5-million each.

Mr. Holness yesterday contrasted that with the construction of similar units for $2.1-million under the former JLP administration in 2008. He says the HAJ sold those units for $2.5-million each.

Dr. Guy agrees the difference seems suspicious. Dr. Guy says he was unaware of the final sale price of the properties. He first argues that the discrepancy may have been due to increased construction prices.

However, when the difference was pointed out to him he agreed that alone couldn’t account for the disparity.

Prime Minister Holness says he’s instructed the leadership of the HAJ to ask the Major Organized Crime and Anti Corruption Agency, MOCA, to investigate.

Dr. Guy agrees there’s a suggestion of corruption and he welcomes an investigation into the matter.

