Former JLP Councillor-Caretaker Shot Dead in Confrontation with Police

A former JLP Councillor-Caretaker, Warrington Barham was shot dead by the Police in Santa Cruz St. Elizabeth this afternoon.

This after Barham reportedly shot a woman believed to be his girlfriend.

Councilor for the Malvern Division in the Parish Donald Simpson says Barham and the woman allegedly had an altercation.

He says during the altercation, Barham allegedly pulled a gun shooting the woman. He says a police officer who was close reportedly came on the scene.

He opened fire hitting Barham. Both bodies are still on the premises of Barham’s restaurant in the busy rural town where a large crowd has gathered. Mr. Simpson says Barham was the JLP’s candidate for the Siloah Division in 2013.

Meanwhile, there have been expressions of shock over the circumstances surrounding Barham’s killing

Councilor for the Lacovia Division, George Powell, spoke with Nationwide News, expressing surprise at the circumstances surrounding Barham’s killing.

Investigators from the Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM, were on the scene, where a crowd had gathered.

