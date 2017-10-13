Former JUTC Boss Questions Overstaffing Claims

A former Managing Director of the JUTC, Colin Campbell, is questioning how the bus company can be overstaffed when, according to him, it’s revenue is declining.

Mr. Campbell, who served as Managing Director of the company between 2013 and 2016, says there was about 2,200 workers when he left.

He says some were employed in services that the state-owned bus company no longer provides.

Mr. Campbell says the current Managing Director, Paul Abrahams, has employed about 200 new workers since he assumed the post last year.

Mr. Abrahams, on Wednesday, told Parliament’s Public Administration and Appropriations Committee, PAAC, that the JUTC is overstaffed by 470 people.

He said it’s costing the company an additional $25-million per month, or $300-million per year, to pay the approximately 500 workers

–30–