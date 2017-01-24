Former Moravian President & Vice-President Arrested on Sex Charges

A former President of the Moravian Church in Jamaica, the Reverend Dr. Paul Gardner and his former Vice President, Jermaine Gibson, seem set to spend tonight in jail.

Both men are facing criminal charges relating to alleged sexual contact with a minor.

Gibson and Gardener were arrested and charged this afternoon by investigators at the Center for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse, CISOCA.

Gibson is accused of four counts of carnal abuse and four counts of indecent assault. Gardner is to answer to one count of carnal abuse and one count of indecent assault.

The clergymen were interrogated this afternoon by investigators at CISOCA. Charges were laid shortly after midday.

It’s understood that a woman has given a statement to the police.

A statement this afternoon from the Jamaica Constabulary Force says the alleged incidents date back almost 15 years ago, in 2002.

The statement says Gibson had a sexual relationship with the woman who was 12-years-old at the time.

It says two years later, Gardener also developed a sexual relationship with her.

She’d have been 14-years-old then.

Attorney for the men, Lambert Johnson, says they’re victims of a plot to sully their good names.

In a statement this afternoon, Mr. Johnson says the clergymen have directed him to take steps towards filing a lawsuit for defamation and false imprisonment.

He says Gibson and Gardner will spend tonight in police custody.

And senior members of the Moravian Church are in more shock at the latest turn in the scandal.

When contacted this afternoon, Bishop Devon Anglin, who’s in charge of spiritual affairs at the Moravian Church was at a loss for words when told that Gardener and Gibson have been jailed.

Two weeks ago, Gardener and Gibson resigned from the governing body of the Moravian church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

The Moravian sex scandal began a few weeks ago when another senior minister in the church, Rupert Clarke, was taken in custody and accused of having sex with a child in his motor car.

He has been charged for statutory rape of a 15 year old girl.

— 30 —