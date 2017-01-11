Former MP Accuses Cops of Ignoring Child Sex Abuse Case

The former Member of Parliament for South East St. Elizabeth, the PNP’s Richard Parchment, is accusing the police of not actively pursing an investigation into a report that an 11-year-old girl is being sexually molested by a pastor in St. Elizabeth.

The troubling allegation comes in the wake of the sex scandal involving the Moravian Pastor based in Manchester.

Mr. Parchment says there are many other similar situations around the country, which the police are not taking seriously.

Speaking on Nationwide This Morning, he alleged that the police are aware of an 11-year-old girl being abused by a pastor as recently as two months ago.

Mr. Parchment is criticizing the police for not moving quickly to investigate such reports.

And, Nationwide News contacted the Junction Police for a comment this morning.

However, we were referred to the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, CCU. Head of the CCU, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay says she is looking into the allegations.

