Former National Footballer Among Three Killed in MoBay

Mar 10, 2017Crime and Court0

Three persons were killed and another injured in a shooting incident in St James last night.

It’s believed that former Seba United and National goalkeeper Devon Dunkley, also known as ‘Kid Harris’ is among those killed.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the shootings aren’t clear as investigations are ongoing.

President of Montego Bay United – which was formerly known as Seba United – Orville Powell, paid tribute to the former player today.

Powell says Dunkley will be remembered for his passion for the club and his discipline to the profession.

Powell also referred to Dunkley a club icon.

