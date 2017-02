A former Chairman of the National Housing Trust, NHT, Howard Mitchell, says he’s opposed to the government taking funds from the Trust to use for purposes other than housing.

The government has indicated in the recently-tabled estimates of expenditure for 2017-2018 financial year it will be taking over $2-billion in dividends from the NHT.

Mr. Mitchell says he’s bothered by this use of NHT funds.

Howard Mitchell was speaking on Nationwide This Morning.

