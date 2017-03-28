Search
Former Penwood Student Pleads Guilty to Murder

Mar 28, 2017

A former student of Penwood High School in St. Andrew, Oshane Henry, this afternoon pleaded guilty to murder.

This, in connection with the 2013 fatal stabbing of a fellow student, 16-year-old Nario Coleman.

Henry pleaded guilty approximately four days after prosecutors turned over a copy of a video recording to his attorneys.

He’s to be sentenced on April 7.

The video shows Henry brutally stabbing Coleman at least six times.

The seven-minute footage also shows Coleman being bullied by Henry before he was killed.

Other students watched and appeared to encourage both boys to escalate the fight.

In the meantime, Henry’s co-accused, Andre Freckleton this afternoon pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

Freckleton is to be tried on June 5.

— 30 –

