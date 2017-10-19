Search
Former PIOJ Boss, Colin Bullock has Died

Oct 19, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Former Director General of the Planning Institute of Jamaica, PIOJ, Collin Bullock has died.

Mr. Bullock, who had been ailing for some time, died yesterday afternoon in the hospital.

Mr. Bullock was a long time civil servant also served as Deputy Director of the Bank of Jamaica for many years and lectured at the University of the West Indies.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader, Dr. Peter Phillips is expressing sadness at the passing of Mr. Bullock.

He says Mr. Bullock’s outstanding contribution to national development is applauded and Jamaica is grateful for his role in securing the economic programme which has placed the country on a recovery path.

Dr. Phillips says Bullock who was his longtime friend was a man of honour and integrity.

