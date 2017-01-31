Former PM Bemoans ‘Disappointing and Unfair’ Ruling Against Carter

Former Prime Minister, P.J. Patterson, is describing as “Disappointing and unfair”, the decision of the International Olympic Committee’s disciplinary panel, to find sprinter, Nesta Carter, guilty of doping.

Mr. Patterson is also criticizing the IOC for its move to strip the entire Jamaican relay team of their 2008 Olympic gold medal.

The team included legendary sprinter Usain Bolt.

The IOC ruling has denied Bolt his historic ‘triple treble’ and has sent shock waves throughout the international sporting community.

Today, the former Jamaican Prime Minister says he believes Nesta Carter stands a good chance of having the IOC’s judgement overturned, if he appeals.

Patterson, who’s an eminent attorney-at-law, says the IOC panel has acted unfairly.

Carter has 15 days to appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Mr. Patterson told our news center why he feels the IOC’s decision is unfair.

The former Prime Minister says he stands by his opinion that Carter is not a drug cheat.

Mr. Patterson says it’s important that the matter is settled quickly and in a fair manner.

Mr. Patterson was the lead attorney for sprinter Veronica Campbell-Brown when she was accused of failing a doping test.

In 2014, Mrs. Campbell-Brown was exonerated by the Court of Arbitration for Sports of the alleged violation.

And, Mr. Patterson says a national appeal should be mounted to help fund Carter’s appeal.

Carter’s appeal could cost approximately $13-million. Mr. Patterson says all well-thinking Jamaicans should help.

