Former PM Satisfied Chinese Highway Land Deal was Sound

Former Prime Minister, Bruce Golding, says he’s completely satisfied that the deal with the Chinese to build the North-South leg of Highway 2000 was a good one.

This includes the offering of over 1200 acres of land to China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) in order to help them recoup their USD$720-million investment.

Last week Managing Director of the National Road Operating and Constructing Company, NROCC, Ivan Anderson told a parliamentary committee that the land was not valued.

Mr. Golding says he was shocked by that disclosure.

The former Prime Minister adds that there would be no controversy if the government had taken a loan to pay for the road, rather than offer land to the Chinese company.

However, he says that move would’ve increased the country’s debt stock.

Mr. Golding was Prime Minister during the time the deal with CHEC was initially proposed and negotiated. He was speaking on Nationwide This Morning.

