Former PM says Budget is Fiscally Sound; Disagrees with GCT on Health Insurance

Mar 21, 2017

Former Prime Minister Bruce Golding has joined those expressing discomfort with the government’s decision to impose the 16 and a half percent General Consumption Tax on group health insurance.

However he says he’s not in a position to tell the government where it should instead get the revenue.

Mr. Golding was speaking this morning on Cliff Hughes Online.

Meanwhile, the former Prime Minister says he agrees with the assessment of the Caribbean Policy Research Institute, Capri , that the 2017/2018 budget presented by the Holness administration is consistent with previous ones.

Mr. Golding says the government must not squander the economic gains that have been made in recent years.

