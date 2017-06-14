Former police commissioners weigh in on crime surge.

A former Commissioner of Police, Rear Admiral Hardley Lewin, says the police must infiltrate the gangs in order to solve the country’s crime problem.

Police Commissioner George Quallo, disclosed at a media briefing yesterday that gangs are responsible for some 70-percent of all killings on the island.

Rear Admiral Lewin says the strategy must involve breaking them up from the inside.

Rear Admiral Lewin says infiltrating gangs is challenging and takes money. But he says it can be done.

Meanwhile, the former Police Commissioner says the bill now before Parliament to create and target special crime zones, is nothing new.

Rear Admiral Hardley Lewin served as Commissioner of Police from December 2007 to November 2009.

And, another former Police Commissioner Owen Ellington is bemoaning that in the past there’s been ‘no currency’ by the leadership of the JCF to properly utilize intelligence in solving

crime.

He say he’s heartened to hear that the present Police Commissioner has announced steps to target criminal gangs.

Owen Ellington, former Commissioner of Police speaking on Nationwide News.

