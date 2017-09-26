Search
Four M16 Rifles Seized in Flanker

Sep 26, 2017Crime and Court0

Four high-powered rifles were among five guns removed from the streets of Montego Bay, St. James today by a joint police-military team.

The M-16 rifles and a Glock pistol were seized in an area of Flanker in the parish known as Dirt Road.

Eighty-seven rounds of ammunition were also seized.

Head of the Corporate Communications Unit of the JCF, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, spoke with our news center this afternoon about the gun find.

In a statement this afternoon, the police say 13 people; 12 males and a female, were taken into custody for processing. Their identities are being withheld.

Superintendent Lindsay says the Get-the-Guns Campaign is going well.

Monday’s development follows the seizure last week of four 9-millimeter pistols in St. James.

One of those was found in the Mount Salem Zone of Special Operation.

–30–

