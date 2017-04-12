Search
Four More JUTC Workers Sent Home Pending Audit

Apr 12, 2017

Four more employees of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company, JUTC, have been ‘relieved of their responsibilities’ pending an audit into the Marketing Department of the company.

The company’s Managing Director, Paul Abrahams, says the four employees were relieved of their duties on Friday.

He says this was done to facilitate the audit.

Abraham says the audit is specifically directed at the Charter Department inside the Marketing Department.

The four employees who were sent home are all charter agents.

Yesterday, Mr. Abrahams confirmed with our news centre that the Marketing and Sales Manager at the company, Reginald Allen, agreed to proceed on leave to facilitate an audit at the state-owned bus company.

