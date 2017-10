Portmore United, UWI, Arnett Gardens and Reno are in a four-way tie atop the standing with 7–points after three rounds of the Red Stripe Premier League, yesterday.

Portmore drew 1-1 with Tivoli, the college men beat Boys Town 2-1, Arnett drew 1-1 with Waterhouse and Reno clipped Humble Lion 2-1.

In the other result, Cavalier beat Montego Bay United 2-1.

Meanwhile, Harbour View Entertain Sandals South Coast in the Monday night encounter.

