Fowler-Reid to Skipper Sunshine Girls at Fast5

Jhaniele Fowler-Reid will captain Jamaica’s 10-member team to the Fast5 Netball World Series, in Australia from October 28-29.

The Jamaicans will be hoping to improve on their 5th place finish at the 2016 edition.

Defender, Vangelee Williams, says they have the right mix of players to get the job done.

She says this year’s team is far more experience.

The other members of the squad are, Shimona Nelson, Shanice Beckford, Rebeckah Robinson, Paula Thompson, Khadijah Williams, Adean Thomas, Stacian Facey, and Malysha Kelly.

