Two time Olympic 100-metres gold medalist, Shellly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, is encouraging athletes to maintain friendly rivalry when they compete at the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Championships.

Fraser-Pryce says the friendships they build today will last into their senior career.

Meanwhile, Fraser-Pryce, says competing at champs have prepared her for life challenges.

She says the high school track and field festival was a good dress rehearsal for the Olympics and World Championships.

