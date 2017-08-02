Search
‘Freedom Mustn’t Be Trampled by Criminals’ – Holness

As the country celebrates Emancipation Day today, Prime Minister Holness, says no Jamaican should have his freedom trampled on by criminals.

He’s made the declaration in his message to mark the observance of the public holiday.

Mr. Holness says Jamaica should not cede one inch of the country to any force which impinges on people’s freedom.

Mr. Holness says Jamaicans deserve full freedom.

And the Prime Minister says procurement of resources for the Zones of Special Operation will be treated as a priority.

Mr. Holness says the Government and Cabinet are prepared to deal with procurement matters pertaining to the zones as a matter of emergency. He met yesterday with Permanent Secretaries and Heads of agencies across government to update them on his plans and how they’re expected to operate.

Prime Minister Holness says the government must provide the social services once an area has been cleared and normalized. He says this will support the various entities as they go in with the social services to rebuild communities.

