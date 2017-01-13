Freeport Inmates to be Relocated Due to Rat Infestation

Head of the St. James Police, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, says the eighty prisoners at the Freeport police station lock up in the parish are to be relocated to other facilities this weekend.

This, as the Health Department moves to address an insect infestation at the lock up.

It’s understood that the St. James Health Department is also awaiting test results to determine if there’s an outbreak of scabies at the facility.

SSP Nesbeth says 15 of the 80 prisoners are to be placed at lock ups in Kingston, while the facility is being fumigated.

He says officers at the station have also been affected by the infestation.

SSP Nesbeth says the public health authorities will determine when the prisoners will be able to return to the Freeport lock up after its fumigated.

