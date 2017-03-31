Friday Evening Champs Round-Up

Kingston College and Holmwood Technical lead the standing at the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls championships now underway at the national stadium.

However, the boys from North Street received a huge scare when their star athlete, Jhevaughn Matherson seemed to suffer an Injury after crossing the line in the class-1 100-metres semi-final.

Yardie Sports editor, Dwayne Richards reports.

Meanwhile, coach of Usain Bolt, Glen Mills says he’ll be stepping down as meet director for the championships after this year’s meet.

Mills has been the meet director for over 20 years.

However, Mills says he’ll continue to make himself available to the meet organizing body.

–30–