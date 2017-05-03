Search
Frito-Lay Recalls Kettle Cooked Jalapeño Chips

May 03, 2017Business0

Frito-Lay has announced a voluntary recall in Jamaica of four batches of its Lays Kettle Cooked Jalapeño Potato Chips.

The recalled packages are made in the United States.

A statement from World Brands Services, a division of GK Foods and Services Limited, says in Jamaica, the recall is applicable to the Lays Kettle Cooked- Jalapeño Potato Chips sold in only 2.125-ounce packets.

Frito Lay’s Sales Development Manager for the Caribbean, Jorge Sevillano, explained that the recall was the direct result of a supplier’s recent recall of a seasoning blend which includes Jalapeño powder that could contain salmonella.

He says although no salmonella has been found in the seasoning supplied to Frito-Lay, the company has decided to recall the products out of an abundance of caution.

No other Lay’s products are being recalled in Jamaica.

Consumers with any of the products being recalled in Jamaica are being advised to return the product to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Previous PostBelmont Academy to be Used as Exemplar

