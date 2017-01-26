‘Functions of OCG Will be Preserved’ – Munroe

National Integrity Action, NIA, is dismissing claims by Contractor General Dirk Harrison that his office will lose its powers, once various anti-corruption agencies are merged.

The Integrity Commission Bill, now before Parliament, proposes to merge all the country’s anti-corruption agencies.

Executive Director of the NIA, Professor Trevor Munroe, says the Bill will instead preserve most of the powers of the Office of the Contractor General.

Professor Munroe says the proposed legislation is a step in the right direction.

He’s hoping it’ll be passed before the end of the month.

However, he has concerns over some ‘weaknesses’ in the current Bill.

