Search
Home Evening News ‘Functions of OCG Will be Preserved’ – Munroe
OCG Logo

‘Functions of OCG Will be Preserved’ – Munroe

Jan 26, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

National Integrity Action, NIA, is dismissing claims by Contractor General Dirk Harrison that his office will lose its powers, once various anti-corruption agencies are merged.

The Integrity Commission Bill, now before Parliament, proposes to merge all the country’s anti-corruption agencies.

Executive Director of the NIA, Professor Trevor Munroe, says the Bill will instead preserve most of the powers of the Office of the Contractor General.

Professor Munroe says the proposed legislation is a step in the right direction.

He’s hoping it’ll be passed before the end of the month.

However, he has concerns over some ‘weaknesses’ in the current Bill.

-30-

Previous PostJOA Meets with Carter following Doping Violation

Related articles

banking-fees-620x330

PSOJ Blasts ‘Backward’ Proposals to Regulate Banking Fees

Jan 26, 2017

Nesta-Carter

JOA Meets with Carter following Doping Violation

Jan 26, 2017

dirk-harrison_w445

Holness Dispels Fears His Govt is Getting Rid of OCG

Jan 26, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History